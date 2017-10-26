Yosemite High gears up for homecoming, welcoming back football player after freak accident

After weeks of recovery, PJ Kuzmitski is now back at home after a freak accident during a football practice left doctors with no choice but to amputate half of his right leg.As Yosemite High school also gets ready to welcome their team home, the Oakhurst community is working to make sure this Friday's football game is one PJ will never forget."PJ is looking forward to being captain of our homecoming teams, both his JV team and honorary captain of our varsity football team as well," said Johnson.Anita Johnson says since PJ's accident in late September, they have seen an incredible outpour of support from not just the Mountain Community, but all over the Central Valley.Football players from Clovis High School and his teammates even went to visit PJ during his recovery.Johnson says they have already raised $40,000 and have partnered with nonprofits to help PJ. Their goal now is to raise $200,000 to give him the best prosthetics money can buy."These are prosthetics that Paralympic athletes compete with. We want to give PJ every opportunity to continue his level of athletics that he's comfortable with," said Johnson.The spirit of Badger Country can be seen throughout Oakhurst. Meloni Mullins uses this time of the year to take a break from running mountain muscle, and organize a yearly donation tailgate. This year, PJ is the guest of honor."We just really wanted to help out, I can't even imagine the impact it'll make on he and his family's life," said Mullins.As the mountain community gets ready to fill this empty stadium on Friday night, Badger strong and PJ tough is something fans will be yelling louder."I think there will be a roar. It's going to be an amazing thing to see him back on the field," said Johnson.