HURRICANE FLORENCE

Nearly $15k raised for soldier whose home was robbed during Hurricane Florence relief mission

EMBED </>More Videos

Luis Ocampo's Charlotte home was ransacked while he was deployed on a Hurricane Florence relief mission. A GoFundMe benefitting Ocampo raised nearly $15,000 before it stopped accepting donations so as not to "take anyone's generosity for granted." (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC --
Community members have raised nearly $15,000 in support of a National Guardsman whose home was robbed while he was deployed on a Hurricane Florence relief mission.

The Charlotte home that Luis Ocampo, 24, shares with his girlfriend and infant child was ransacked while he was in New Bern, North Carolina, one of the hardest-hit areas along the state's coast, WSOC-TV reported. The thieves made off with a firearm, a television, a video game system, Ocampo's laptop and valuable coins and jewelry.

"It's irreplaceable. It's not something you can get back," Kailey Finch, Ocampo's girlfriend, told WSOC. Finch said she thinks the burglars broke in through a back window.

Ocampo said Finch and their son were staying with family while he was gone but had checked on the house Thursday night. By the next morning, his place had been ransacked.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects in the break-in, though Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed they are investigating.

Mary Elise Capron, who worked closely with Ocampo in the past, started a GoFundMe to help Ocampo and Finch replace their stolen belongings.

The GoFundMe originally had a goal of $5,000; in less than a day, nearly 400 people donated almost $15,000 to support the family. The GoFundMe has since stopped accepting donations because the family does not "want to take anyone's generosity for granted."

"With the support from the unit, family, and friends Luis and I are confident he can come back from this and rebuild. We are so grateful for these donations beyond belief," Capron wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencenorth carolina newsfundraiserbe inspiredact of kindnessburglaryhome invasioncrimeu.s. & worldCharlotte
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News