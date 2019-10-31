$200M in meth found hidden in nearly 800 bottles of Sriracha sauce: Police

Police in Australia had a red hot bust after seizing hundreds of bottles of sriracha sauce they say was used to smuggle crystal meth.

Authorities say the bottles, containing more than $200 million worth of meth, were shipped to Australia from the U.S.

They say the shipment contained 768 bottles of sriracha sauce, and testing indicated they carried methamphetamine.

RELATED: More than $1 million worth of meth and heroin found in couple's truck, police say

According to police, four men were arrested and charged with the importation of the drugs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
methamphetaminedrugmethu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Show More
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
More TOP STORIES News