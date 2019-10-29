$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized by US Coast Guard from Florida port

MIAMI, Fla. -- U.S. Coast guard crews scored a huge round-up of illegal drugs at a Florida port.

Officials said it happened recently off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, reported WSVN.


The contraband was recovered from drug-smuggling boats in 18 separate operations.

The loot is said to be worth nearly $400 million, and included more than 28,000 lbs. of cocaine and 11,000 lbs. of marijuana.


"It's pretty exciting to see it all stacked up in one spot and see the, just the effect of the work that went into this, especially by the crew and members on board," said Josh Groen with the U.S Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said it was off-loaded at Florida's Port Everglades.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadrug bustdrugu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Magnitude-3.9 quake hits near Hollister, USGS reports
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
LIVE: CAL FIRE update on Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
Big rig driver arrested after wrong-way chase down Highway 99
LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Businesses, residents feel effects of PG&E shutoffs, questioning if it was necessary
Day 2 in the dark: Madera Co. residents wait for power to be restored
Show More
Frustrations build at lack of communication during power shutoffs
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
School districts waiting for PG&E confirmation to resume classes
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
Flames leave Fresno County home with thousands in damages
More TOP STORIES News