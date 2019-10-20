$5,000 reward offered after 11-month-old baby shot 4 times in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for shooting an 11-month-old baby four times in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 700 block of West Luzurne Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say an 11-month-old was shot four times: once in the head, chest and twice in the backside while inside a vehicle.

Philadelphia police are providing conflicting information on if the baby is a boy or a girl.

The child's stepmother was in the area and heard shots fired, police say.

Police say the child's stepmother continued driving and made it to the 4900 block of North Camec Street before she reportedly realized that her car and that the baby had been shot.



Investigators are continuing to canvass the scene looking for evidence of a shooting. So far, they've said they haven't found any bullet casings. Action News has found that car which police say was shot up at least five times.

The baby is listed in extremely critical condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.

Blocks away, on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue, three men were injured in a triple shooting. It's unknown if the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
