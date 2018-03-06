HIT AND RUN

Investigators search for truck involved in a hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for an early 2000's, white Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab, as well as the person who was driving it Saturday night. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are looking for an early 2000's, white Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab, as well as the person who was driving it Saturday night.

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit while crossing Olive Avenue near Palm Avenue Saturday at about 10 p.m.

Surveillance cameras recorded the truck as it passed through the area. Investigators say the truck has damage on the front of the driver's side. The mirror is missing and the yellow marker light is broken.

If you recognize the vehicle and know where it might be located contact Fresno police.

Man hospitalized after hit and run crash in Central Fresno
