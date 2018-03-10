LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: Golf tournament by Latino peace officers will raise funds for students

You can team up with members of law enforcement for a good cause.

Aurora Diaz
You can team up with members of law enforcement for a good cause. The Fresno County Chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association is gearing up for its annual Golf Tournament.

The tournament is May 18 at Madera Municipal Golf Course.

Funds will help Fresno NLPOA boosts its scholarship program. Students can apply for this year's scholarship by going to the NLPOA website here.Ruben Diaz is the President of the organization and Armando Hindman is the Community Outreach Coordinator.

The men were guests on Latino Life and talked with host Graciela Moreno about the importance of giving back to the community. Watch the video for the full interview.

Fresno NLPOA Golf Tournament

May 18, 2018 8AM

Madera Municipal Golf Course

Contact Joe Ortiz (559) 960-7184 or Ruben Diaz (559) 360-4974
