POLICE CHASE

Naked man on an ATV leads police on a pursuit in Kansas

KANSAS (KFSN) --
One person is in custody after a naked man on an ATV reportedly led authorities on a pursuit through Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

Yes. You read that right. Naked. On an ATV.

Kansas City Police originally got the call around 2 p.m. that a naked man was driving around on a yellow ATV near NE Sam Ray Road in northern Kansas City near the city limit with Liberty.

At one point the subject was reported as far away as N. Prospect and NE Barry Road.

Officers found the man and followed him for a time before multiple law enforcement agencies helped out.

"Thankfully, we don't see that every day," Capt. Will Akin of the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

While it's fun to laugh at, it's dangerous of law enforcement and those on the road.

"It might be comical but think about all of the lives that were put in jeopardy because of this decision," Akin said.

The man was driving fast and against the flow of traffic at some points.

Authorities arrested the man near the grounds of the old Sam's Town Casino, currently the Cerner Corporation Riverfront Campus off of I-435 and 210 Highway around 3:30 p.m. That's around 10 miles away from where he was originally spotted.

No word yet on his identity, or if charges will be filed.
