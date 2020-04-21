Coronavirus

'American Idol' contestants will perform from home for final four weeks of season

Starting Sunday, each of the judges will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- The folks at "American Idol" are embracing the old adage "the show must go on!"

Starting Sunday, each of the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes. Host Ryan Seacrest will ring-lead from his home in Los Angeles; and mentor Bobby Bones will chime in from Nashville.

This week, all of the top 20 contestants will perform from their own homes all around the country. And before the night is over, it's going to get brutal because half of them will be eliminated.

The "American Idol" season will have four more episodes, wrapping it all up on May 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicamerican idolreality televisioncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Coronavirus California: Updates on response to COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno embroidery shop making masks for medical workers fighting coronavirus
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Coronavirus California: Updates on response to COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid: Schumer
Teen arrested in connection to Exeter drive-by shooting
Some local churches considering drive-in services with new policy change
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Merced Police searching for 2 suspects who robbed pharmacy
Show More
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
Animal shelters across the state seeing increase in adoptions during COVID-19 outbreak
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Family displaced after fire destroys Fresno apartment
Kuppa Joy, Crave Cookie donating to small businesses
More TOP STORIES News