DRAMATIC HIT-AND-RUN: Driver strikes woman walking with her ex-boyfriend, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the at-large suspect in a dramatic hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video last week in North Carolina.

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Police have identified the at-large suspect in a dramatic hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video last week in North Carolina.

Courtnay Danielle Lawrence is facing a string of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run. She was identified after a picture of her next to her damaged car was posted on social media.

But so far, police can't find her.

Investigators said Lawrence plowed down a woman who was walking with Lawrence's ex-boyfriend.

"I mean, I put my hands up just in time," the victim, Christina Benson recalled. "Had I hit that concrete without having them there, I don't know that I would be here."

While walking down the street with a neighbor, Benson said she heard a loud horn. The next thing she knew, she was on top of a car and thrown to the ground.

"I came down on my shoulder and I just busted the side of my head," Benson said. "But because my hand was there, it didn't have full impact, thank God."

Benson thinks the collision was no accident, especially when the driver left the scene and then briefly returned.

"I thought, for sure, this person would be like, 'Oh, my God, I lost control. I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to hit you. This looks crazy. Can I help you?' No. No. She pulled up beside me and slammed on the brakes and said, 'Where did he go?' and I was like, 'I don't know."

Benson said she had no idea who the driver was.

"I've never seen her before," Benson said. "But I'll never forget her face."

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to find Courtnay Lawrence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsurveillance videopedestrian injuredpedestrian strucku.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News