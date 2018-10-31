Four arrested in Southeast Fresno during weapons bust

Police arrested four people in Southeast Fresno on multiple felony offenses including possession of a loaded firearm.Officers stopped a Chevy Impala near Peach and Pine Tuesday at 7 p.m. and arrested 19-year old Taviyon Cook.Not pictured is the driver Dedward Tucker and passengers Lawrence Bohanon and Kapri Johnson.During the traffic stop, officers located a semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle.Cook admitted the weapon was his.All four suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail.