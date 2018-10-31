ARREST

Four arrested in Southeast Fresno during weapons bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police arrested four people in Southeast Fresno on multiple felony offenses including possession of a loaded firearm.

Officers stopped a Chevy Impala near Peach and Pine Tuesday at 7 p.m. and arrested 19-year old Taviyon Cook.

Not pictured is the driver Dedward Tucker and passengers Lawrence Bohanon and Kapri Johnson.

During the traffic stop, officers located a semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle.

Cook admitted the weapon was his.

All four suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail.
