Park photos, videos sought in search for missing New Jersey girl

By
BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- Authorities searching for a 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park last week are asking anyone who visited the site that day to share photos or videos they took in the area.

Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared Sept. 16 from a playground at Bridgeton City Park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They looked but could not locate her.

EXPLAINED:What are the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert?

An Amber Alert was issued the following day. Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.

Surveillance video shows Dulce with her family, picking out ice cream from a store's freezer, right before she was taken in broad daylight last Monday.

WATCH: Last images of Dulce Maria Alavez before she went missing

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the last known images of Dulce Alavez before she went missing.



Investigators said an unidentified man may have lured Dulce into a red van with tinted windows.

"I went looking for her and I asked people and I couldn't find nothing," said Dulce's mother Noema Alavez Perez.

Her mother telling police she was sitting in a car 30 yards away when her daughter disappeared.

"All of us are missing her a lot," she said. "Everyone is worried about her."

WATCH: The family of Dulce Maria Alavez issued a plea
EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother of missing NJ girl pleads for help during a press conference on September 19, 2019.



Late Monday afternoon, authorities were back at the park where Dulce vanished hoping to find more clues.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have photos or videos and was near the park last week to upload them to the FBI by CLICKING HERE.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing girlamber alertnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Lowe's parking lot
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
City efforts underway to clean up Fresno's highways
Show More
App gives people opportunity to help Kings County students
Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley
Kings County judge says no attempted murder charge in Rowdy Paulo case
Family, friends come together to honor victims killed in rollover crash
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash identified
More TOP STORIES News