Lockdown at Fresno High School, 3 detained day after bathroom wall threat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A threat on a bathroom wall, social media scuttlebutt, and a campus on edge led to a false alarm lockdown at Fresno High School Wednesday, according to Fresno Unified communications staffers.They say it all started Tuesday when students spotted a school shooting threat written on a bathroom wall.Fresno police investigated and deemed it not to be a credible threat, but news of the threat spread on social media, so students and staff were on edge and at a heightened alert level Wednesday.In the morning, someone on campus reported suspicious activity when they saw three students carrying around a backpack in an unusual way.Police took the students into custody, questioned them, and searched the campus for weapons, but later released all three students.Fresno Unified communications staffers say this was a false alarm. The students were doing something they thought was funny, but it wasn't, and it was considered suspicious, especially in light of the threat one day earlier.