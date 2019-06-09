attack

1 arrested for Visalia assault, police still searching for male suspect

Authorities say the victim identified 27-year-old Raquel Najer as one of her attackers. (Visalia Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested one person in connection to the attack of a Visalia woman Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim identified 27-year-old Raquel Najer as one of her attackers. The victim told officers Najer and a male suspect assaulted her with a baseball in the area of Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor cuts and abrasions.

Najer was located by police and has been booked in the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Police are still searching for the man involved in the incident. If you have any information you're asked to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4234.
