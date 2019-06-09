1 arrested for Visalia assault, police still searching for male suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested one person in connection to the attack of a Visalia woman Saturday afternoon.Authorities say the victim identified 27-year-old Raquel Najer as one of her attackers. The victim told officers Najer and a male suspect assaulted her with a baseball in the area of Roosevelt Avenue.The victim was transported to the hospital with minor cuts and abrasions.Najer was located by police and has been booked in the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.Police are still searching for the man involved in the incident. If you have any information you're asked to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4234.