1 critical, 3 others injured after bee swarm attack in Palm Desert

One person is in critical condition and three others have minor injuries after encountering a swarm of bees in Southern California.Cal Fire/Riverside County says firefighters responded to the scene in Palm Desert just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.Two victims made their way to a paramedic unit, another victim had taken shelter in a residence, and firefighters found a fourth victim in an outdoor pool. Cal Fire says the latter victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.Vector control has been called in to try to find the bee hive.Palm Desert is in the Coachella Valley, about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.