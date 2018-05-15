CALIFORNIA

1 critical, 3 others injured after bee swarm attack in Palm Desert

FILE - Bees fly in front of beehive during a sunny day, Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

PALM DESERT, Calif. --
One person is in critical condition and three others have minor injuries after encountering a swarm of bees in Southern California.

Cal Fire/Riverside County says firefighters responded to the scene in Palm Desert just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Two victims made their way to a paramedic unit, another victim had taken shelter in a residence, and firefighters found a fourth victim in an outdoor pool. Cal Fire says the latter victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.

Vector control has been called in to try to find the bee hive.

Palm Desert is in the Coachella Valley, about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beescalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News