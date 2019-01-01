1 dead, 1 injured in shootings near Merced

Investigations are underway into a pair of shootings in the North Valley just outside Merced, one of which claimed a person's life.There are two scenes of shooting very nearby and officials say it is unclear if the shootings are related.Both happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday - one victim was found on Doppler near Mission road under the overpass.The other was found about a block away on Henry at Mission road.One of the shooting victims died and the other is being treated for injuries.Additional circumstances behind the attacks have not yet been released at this time.