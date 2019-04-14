1 dead, 7 ill after carbon monoxide exposure in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Authorities say a man died and seven other people were hospitalized after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a Bakersfield home.Kern County officials say crews were initially sent to the house on Saturday following reports of a fire.Firefighters found no flames but they did find what they determined was a medical emergency, with multiple people suffering from carbon monoxide exposure.KBAK-TV reports one man was pronounced dead. Seven others were hospitalized in unknown condition.The incident is under investigation.