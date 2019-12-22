1 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash in Santa Clara County, per CHP

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5776517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person was killed Saturday after a car exploded on Highway 152 in unincorporated Santa Clara County - east of Gilroy and west of Hollister, according to California Highway Patrol.

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. -- One person was killed Saturday after a car exploded on Highway 152 in unincorporated Santa Clara County - east of Gilroy and west of Hollister, according to California Highway Patrol.Around 5:15 p.m. witnesses say there was a crash involving a truck and two cars west of Lover's Lane.Two of those cars caught fire. One of them exploded and the driver couldn't get out, CHP said.Witnesses told officers it started when the driver of a Jaguar was speeding in the westbound direction and lost control of the car, ending up in the eastbound lanes. The Jaguar was hit by a GMC van when this happened.The Jaguar reportedly continued spinning out of control and crashed into a tractor-trailer and the wall of the freeway shoulder.This is when the Jaguar and the GMC burst into flames.The driver of the Jaguar couldn't escape from the car and died, CHP said. The GMC driver was pulled out of their van by good Samaritans and was taken to San Jose Regional Medical Center with suspected internal injuries.No one in the tractor-trailer was injured.Highway 152 was shut down in both the eastbound and westbound directions, prompting a traffic alert.It was reopened at 10:07 p.m.