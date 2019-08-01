1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky

MORELAND, Ky. -- A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed 1 person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.

The video above shows flames light up the sky as residents in surrounding areas of Lincoln County were rocked by the explosion.

County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said the flames reached about 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout Lincoln County.

Emergency managers say a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion, according to the ABC affiliate station.

The Lincoln County Coroner's Office confirmed at least one person died.

Several structures in a local trailer park are still on fire, according to local officials.

Authorities said crews have been able to shut off the gas and people have been evacuated from the area.

Gilliam urged people gathering for a multistate yard sale to stay away as tanker trucks work to put out fires.

A local church has set up a shelter for those in need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyexplosionfiregas mainfire deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Show More
Fresno Police needs your help to get more K-9s
Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner dead
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
More TOP STORIES News