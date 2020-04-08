shooting

1 dead after shooting in Merced, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a person in Merced on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West 19th Street.

Police say they received several reports of gunshots in the area and found a victim at the scene.

Investigators say the victim died at the scene, but did not provide further information.

Officials have not yet released a suspect description.
