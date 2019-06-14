hazmat

1 dead, another treated after hazmat spill in Merced County

By
One person is dead and was treated following a hazmat spill in the Los Banos area.

It happened around noon in the area of Monroe Avenue and China Camp Road.

Crews have not yet given details about the chemical that was spilled in the accident.

A total of nine people, including responding deputies and medical personnel, were also treated for exposure.

Investigators were on scene for hours, and while deputies aren't releasing the chemical involved just yet, they say it's agriculture related.

Joe Gutierrez saw the street near his home blocked off when he came home from work... later learning the news of his neighbor that lives down the road.

"It's horrible for the family. The community feel bad. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family," he said.

Gutierrez identified the man who died as John Menezes, though deputies have not confirmed that information at this time.

"He's a farmer. He lives down the road. The family's been farming for a long time," he said.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau said they're also waiting to hear more on the investigation, but that circumstances like these are rare.

"In California, we have the most stringent safeguards when it comes to pesticide application and storage. When it comes to applicate, they have to be trained. We're going to find out what happened and hoepfully learn one of these lessons here," he said.

The Merced County Sheriff's officials said six deputies went to local hospital to be evaluated, but have since been discharged.

A family member of the victim was also involved, and is being treated at a local hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banosmerced countyhazmat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAZMAT
Fresno hazmat situation: Men treated for overdose
Hazmat situation in Southeast Fresno sends 2 to the hospital
Facebook gives all-clear after sarin scare at mail facility in Menlo Park
United Farm Workers hold demonstration following hazmat incidents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News