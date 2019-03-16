Riverside plane crash: 1 dead after small plane crashes into residential backyard

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Riverside Saturday afternoon, killing one person.

The Riverside Fire Department confirmed the plane crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue approximately at noon.

Prior to the crash, Riverside Airport received a distress call of the plane going down. When authorities arrived on the scene, one victim -- a male -- was found.

Fire officials said the plane crashed into a tree and no other damage was reported, but resources remained on the scene.

No injuries were sustained by the four residents inside the home when the plane crashed nearby.

Only one person appeared to be aboard the plane.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
riverside countyriversideaviationfaaplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno police make one of their biggest drug busts in history
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Man in stolen vehicle, rams police car, leads officers on chase
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Australian senator hit with egg after blaming Muslims for mosque attack
Tulare Union junior recognized by Marines
Student helps bus driver having medical condition
Show More
Bear cubs found near Tahoe may have been poached
Bathroom fan starts fire in Fresno apartment, 4 families displaced
Man fasting on beer for Lent
Dozens of Fresno State nursing students told their program was not accredited
Richmond man has more video games than anyone on earth
More TOP STORIES News