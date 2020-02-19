1 firefighter killed, 1 missing while fighting fire at Porterville library

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Porterville City firefighter has been killed and another firefighter is "unaccounted for" while battling flames at the Porterville City library.The first call came in at 4:14 p.m., and the second came in at 4:17 p.m.There are 16 pieces of firefighting equipment at the scene.More than 50 firefighters from several departments, including CAL FIRE and city and county crews, are working to battle the flames.Witnesses said they saw people fleeing the library. The building appears to be heavily damaged.The Porterville Police Department is working with fire officials to determine if this fire was intentionally set and if so, what charges the suspect/s will be looking at.