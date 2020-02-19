1 firefighter killed, 1 missing while fighting fire at Porterville library

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Porterville City firefighter has been killed and another firefighter is "unaccounted for" while battling flames at the Porterville City library.

The first call came in at 4:14 p.m., and the second came in at 4:17 p.m.

There are 16 pieces of firefighting equipment at the scene.

More than 50 firefighters from several departments, including CAL FIRE and city and county crews, are working to battle the flames.

Witnesses said they saw people fleeing the library. The building appears to be heavily damaged.

The Porterville Police Department is working with fire officials to determine if this fire was intentionally set and if so, what charges the suspect/s will be looking at.

This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for more updates..
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillefirelibraries
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
24-year-old identified as victim of deadly shooting in northwest Fresno
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Devin Nunes and others join to discuss water solutions for Central Valley
Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID
Show More
Fresno State professor credits college with saving his life
Woman found bullet in her head after sent home from hospital
Man accused of targeting ex-girlfriend in downtown Fresno to be sentenced
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Portions of the Valley in moderate drought conditions
More TOP STORIES News