1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say one person was severely injured when their vehicle caught fire after crashing over a cliff on Highway 168 near the top of the four-lane.CAL FIRE Fresno County firefighters responded to the area of Buckeye Hellport along the highway just before 5:30 p.m.Crews were able to douse the flames and rescue the driver. The victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but CHP officers believe the driver may have had trouble with the brakes.