1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.

CAL FIRE Fresno County firefighters responded to the area of Buckeye Hellport along the highway just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews were able to douse the flames and rescue the driver. The victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
#BuckeyeIncident Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle over the side on HWY 168 & Buckeye Heliport, near the top of the 4-lane. One patient injured - needing rescue with vehicle on fire. Fresno County Fire Rescue Team responding. pic.twitter.com/mWX6I9e8CJ— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) November 20, 2019
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but CHP officers believe the driver may have had trouble with the brakes.
This is a developing story.