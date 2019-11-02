shooting

1 injured in central Fresno drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in their vehicle in central Fresno.

It happened in the area of Tyler Avenue and Fisher Street near First Street around 4 p.m.

Officers say the suspect opened fire from another vehicle. Neighbors tell Action News they heard about four to five shots. One victim, a man in his 30s, was grazed in the stomach, and the other was not injured.

Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.




