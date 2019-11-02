1 injured in central Fresno drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

It happened in the area of Tyler Avenue and Fisher Street near First Street around 4 p.m.
Officers say the suspect opened fire from another vehicle. Neighbors tell Action News they heard about four to five shots. One victim, a man in his 30s, was grazed in the stomach, and the other was not injured.
Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
