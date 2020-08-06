1 injured in southwest Fresno stabbing

A family disturbance may have led to a stabbing in southwest Fresno on Wednesday evening.

Investigators say a man in his forties was found with a stab wound at a home near A street and Stanislaus at around 6:30 pm.

The victim did not cooperate with officers but witnesses inside the house told investigators the altercation may have happened between family members.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Fresno police have not announced any arrests in connection to the stabbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnostabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two people in hospital after Reedley Beach rescue
Fresno father needs lung transplant to recover from COVID-19
Loved ones remember pregnant woman hit and killed by driver in NW Fresno
Fresno man robbed of $8,000 while stopping to get gas
Valley representatives urging Senate to continue providing emergency unemployment income
New program brings free COVID-19 testing to Valley farmworkers
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Visalia police turns to community for help with info after triple homicide
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
Mountain West, Fresno State's athletic conference, announces schedules for fall sports
Man arrested for assaulting woman, 1-year-old child in Porterville
Chowchilla prison sergeant is 8th state prison employee to die from COVID
More TOP STORIES News