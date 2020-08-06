1 injured in southwest Fresno stabbing

A family disturbance may have led to a stabbing in southwest Fresno on Wednesday evening.Investigators say a man in his forties was found with a stab wound at a home near A street and Stanislaus at around 6:30 pm.The victim did not cooperate with officers but witnesses inside the house told investigators the altercation may have happened between family members.The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.Fresno police have not announced any arrests in connection to the stabbing.