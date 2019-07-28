1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by pickup truck in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man died, and another suffered critical injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in central Fresno overnight Saturday.

Police say a 64-year-old man was pushing a 60-year-old man in a wheelchair in the area of Shields and West avenues just before 1 a.m., when they were hit by a pickup truck as they were crossing the street.

The pickup truck driver told police he did not see the two men before the crash. Officers said the pedestrians were not using the crosswalk, but the collision is still under investigation.

Both men were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where the 64-year-old died. The other man remains in the hospital with critical injuries.

The incident marks the 11th pedestrian death in Fresno this year.
