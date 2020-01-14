1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after two cars collided in Tulare on Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol says.The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m.Officials say the 24-year-old driver was traveling west in his 2002 Chevrolet on Avenue 256 and stopped at the intersection at Road 108 as a 1999 Ford approached from the south.For an unknown reason, officers say the driver of the Chevrolet entered the intersection, causing the Ford driver, 69-year-old Charles Oliver, to crash into him.The 24-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.Oliver was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.