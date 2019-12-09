fatal crash

1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in central Fresno. (CHP Fresno)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say one person died, and another was injured in a crash in central Fresno Monday morning.

Officers say a male driver was traveling westbound on Clinton Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed into a parked car.

CHP says the driver was transported to a hospital where he later died. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A female passenger was also in the vehicle, but she suffered minor injuries.

Officers believe the driver may have been under the influence of drugs, and a toxicology report is pending.

Roadways in the area were blocked off as officers investigated, causing traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
