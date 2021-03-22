fatal crash

1 killed, 2 severely injured in head-on crash in Fresno County

Investigators say a man driving a Honda veered into oncoming traffic, slamming head-on into a Toyota.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed, and two others were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Fresno County on Monday morning.

The collision happened at Academy and Adams Avenues, just outside of Parlier, shortly after midnight.

Investigators say a man driving a Honda veered into oncoming traffic, slamming head-on into a Toyota.

The man inside the Honda died at the scene.

The man driving the Toyota was life-flighted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His female passenger also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Investigators are working to determine why the Honda driver lost control of his car.
