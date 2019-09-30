fatal crash

1 killed after vehicle hits pedestrian in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed and traffic was disrupted after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Fresno County.

The accident occurred in the area of E. South Ave and S. Buttonwillow Ave just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to CHP Fresno.

The victim was transported to Reedley Hospital with major injuries, and was confirmed dead soon after.

The roadway was blocked for an hour and half as crews attended to the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleyfresno countypedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Friends, family mourn 19-year-old killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Caruthers jalapeno field and dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Show More
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall
ER patients at Selma hospital evacuated after chemical leak scare
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
More TOP STORIES News