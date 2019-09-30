1 killed after vehicle hits pedestrian in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed and traffic was disrupted after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Fresno County.The accident occurred in the area of E. South Ave and S. Buttonwillow Ave just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to CHP Fresno.The victim was transported to Reedley Hospital with major injuries, and was confirmed dead soon after.The roadway was blocked for an hour and half as crews attended to the scene.