1 killed in Chowchilla DUI crash, driver bailed out, police say

Marcos Torres, 24, was arrested and booked into the Madera County jail for DUI. (Chowchilla Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver is out on bail after police say he crashed into another vehicle, killing a young girl in Chowchilla Friday night.

It happened in the area of North 5th Street and Ventura Avenue at around 8:40 p.m.

Chowchilla Police say Marcos Torres, 24, was driving north on 5th Street when he ran a stop sign at the intersection on Ventura Avenue and hit a Suzuki carrying five people.

Officials have not released the victim's name. Police say some of the others in the vehicle suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Madera County jail for DUI causing bodily injury and felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The Madera County Department of Corrections said Torres paid his $100,000 bond and is out on bail.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
