Traffic Alert. American Ave at Fowler Ave Major injury traffic collision investigation. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/8GE9LbgD1D — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) March 5, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after California Highway Patrol officers say a car collided with a big rig in Fresno County on Thursday morning.The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on American and Fowler Avenues, just southwest of Fresno.The driver of a Ford collided with the big rig, then crashed into a fence.The roadway is closed as officers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.