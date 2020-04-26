fatal crash

1 killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are at the scene of a deadly two-car crash in northeast Fresno.

They say one person has died and a second person in that same car was injured but is expected to survive.

The driver of the other car was not hurt and is now being evaluated to determine if they were driving under the influence.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on E. Nees Ave & N. Chestnut Ave.



An ABC30 insider said traffic was disrupted in all directions around the intersection.

The Fresno Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating.

This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno northeastfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
Loved ones remember Clovis High student killed in high-speed crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Full O Bull Clovis distances itself from Fresno location after offensive sign
DUI driver crashes on top of electric fence in Tulare Co., life-flighted to hospital
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
Man shot in leg in Downtown Fresno, expected to survive
Fresno State's Netane Muti selected by Denver Broncos in 2020 NFL Draft
Show More
CHP Visalia sees 378% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Fresno P.E. teacher keeping her students active in a different way
Fresno State's Mykal Walker selected by Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News