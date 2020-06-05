fatal crash

1 killed in fiery crash near Lemoore, CHP says

One person was killed in a crash near Lemoore on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a crash near Lemoore on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 198 and 15th Avenue near Houston Avenue, that's between Lemoore and Armona.

Officials say a white car hit the center divider and caught fire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unknown how many people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

The highway was blocked for over an hour with Lemoore police conducting traffic control. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.
