1 killed in Fresno County crash; portion of Highway 180 blocked off

FRESNO COUNTY: State Route 180 is currently closed between Millwood Road and State Route 245 due to a single vehicle collision. Expect delays through the area as crews work to clear the roadway. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/orsT8GyaaE — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 21, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Highway 180 in Fresno County has been shut down after a fatal crash, authorities say.Caltrans officials say Highway 180 is closed between Millwood Road and Highway 245, just outside the Kings Canyon National Park.California Highway Patrol officers confirmed one person has died in the solo-vehicle crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.The roadway will remain closed as crews work to clear it. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.It is not known when the road will reopen.