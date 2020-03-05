1 killed in RV trailer fire in Fresno County, deputies say

#MarksIncident Firefighters have contained an RV trailer fire on the 10000 block of S Marks, north of the town of Caruthers. Crews arrived on scene to find the RV heavily involved with fire & one person unaccounted for. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bAkDdv4nIg — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 5, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was found dead inside of an RV trailer that caught fire overnight in Fresno County, according to sheriff's deputies.The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. on Marks Avenue and Huntsman, outside of Caruthers.Deputies several engines were called to the scene, but the RV trailer was quickly destroyed by the flames.Initial reports said someone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators did not confirm if the victim found inside was a resident of the home.