fire

1 killed in RV trailer fire in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was found dead inside of an RV trailer that caught fire overnight in Fresno County, according to sheriff's deputies.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. on Marks Avenue and Huntsman, outside of Caruthers.

Deputies several engines were called to the scene, but the RV trailer was quickly destroyed by the flames.



Initial reports said someone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators did not confirm if the victim found inside was a resident of the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymobile homesfirefresno countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Firefighters battle large mobile home fire in Fresno County
Large fire chars old COS sports complex in Hanford
2 displaced after fire damages Fresno County home
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting
US coronavirus death toll hits11 as nursing home investigated
Valley Children's Hospital changes visitor policy as coronavirus concerns grow
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort
2020 Primary Election Coverage in California
Fresno State cancels multiple study abroad programs as Coronavirus concerns grow
Show More
Fire breaks out at Clovis apartment complex, no one injured
Thieves caught on camera cutting hole to break into central Fresno liquor store
Man hospitalized after trying to rescue neighbor in central Fresno house fire
Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus
Newsom slams price-gouging amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News