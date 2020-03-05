1 killed in RV trailer fire in Fresno County, deputies say

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. on Marks Avenue and Huntsman, outside of Caruthers.
Deputies several engines were called to the scene, but the RV trailer was quickly destroyed by the flames.
#MarksIncident Firefighters have contained an RV trailer fire on the 10000 block of S Marks, north of the town of Caruthers. Crews arrived on scene to find the RV heavily involved with fire & one person unaccounted for. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bAkDdv4nIg— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 5, 2020
Initial reports said someone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators did not confirm if the victim found inside was a resident of the home.
