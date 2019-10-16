1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County

Officers reported to the area of State Route 216 and Avenue 320 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m.
It is not known how many other people were involved in the crash, or what their conditions are at this time.
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person is dead near Ivanhoe after a 2 car collision. Both front ends of the vehicles are severely smashed in. The crash took place off highway 216 near avenue 320. More tonight on @ABC30 at 11. pic.twitter.com/JeiCXgYSjx— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) October 16, 2019
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash, but both vehicles were left severely smashed in.
The victim's name has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.