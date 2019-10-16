fatal crash

1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County

Officers reported to the area of State Route 216 and Avenue 320 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is not known how many other people were involved in the crash, or what their conditions are at this time.



Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash, but both vehicles were left severely smashed in.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

