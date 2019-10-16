1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County

BREAKING NEWS: 1 person is dead near Ivanhoe after a 2 car collision. Both front ends of the vehicles are severely smashed in. The crash took place off highway 216 near avenue 320. More tonight on @ABC30 at 11. pic.twitter.com/JeiCXgYSjx — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) October 16, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officers reported to the area of State Route 216 and Avenue 320 near Ivanhoe at around 6 p.m.It is not known how many other people were involved in the crash, or what their conditions are at this time.Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash, but both vehicles were left severely smashed in.The victim's name has not been released.