1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville

South Valley authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus in Porterville.Officers were called out to the crash on Main Street near Linda Vista Avenue Tuesday afternoon.They say a 67-year old man was heading north on Main Street with a passenger.For unknown reasons, the driver's car drifted into the southbound lanes, colliding head-on with a school bus before another car.The 67-year old man was ejected and died at the scene.His passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and the bus driver received minor injuries.The driver of the second car was not hurt.No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.