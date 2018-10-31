BUS ACCIDENT

1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville

EMBED </>More Videos

1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
South Valley authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus in Porterville.

Officers were called out to the crash on Main Street near Linda Vista Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

They say a 67-year old man was heading north on Main Street with a passenger.

For unknown reasons, the driver's car drifted into the southbound lanes, colliding head-on with a school bus before another car.

The 67-year old man was ejected and died at the scene.

His passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and the bus driver received minor injuries.

The driver of the second car was not hurt.

No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus accidentman killedPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUS ACCIDENT
Pedestrian hit and killed by a Fresno FAX bus
VIDEO: Deadly Queens bus crash caught on camera
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
13 dead after church bus crash in Texas
More bus accident
Top Stories
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop; driver charged
Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
Interfaith gathering to honor Synagogue shooting victims draws hundreds to North Fresno
Video captures 'fight club' at St Louis day care
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for owner of stolen items
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Three fires currently burning in Sequoia National Forest
Show More
Zacky Farms shutting down after operating for more than 45 years in the Valley
Several Fresno Police Officers and Detectives honored for their heroic acts
Annual Central Valley Sleep Conference aims at reducing infant deaths
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
North Carolina mom charged after leaving her 2 children on side of the road, police say
More News