1 man in hospital after gang-related drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex

The shooting took place inside the Landing at Fancher Creek apartment complex on Olive and Bailey at about 6:30 pm.
#BreakingNews: Fresno Police are investigating a drive by shooting at The Landing at Fancher Creek apartment complex in East Central Fresno. A man in his 20’s was shot twice once in the upper leg and a bullet grazed his shoulder. He’s expected to survive. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/7iVysuufxB— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) April 20, 2020
Police say two people were walking back from a nearby store into the apartments when a car drove by, entered the apartment complex, and fired at them.
One of the two people, a man in his twenties, was shot twice: once in the upper leg and once in the shoulder, which was grazed by a bullet. He is in hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
The other person was not hurt.
Police say the shooting was gang-related and are reviewing surveillance footage.