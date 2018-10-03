1 officer dead, several others injured in Florence, South Carolina shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

FLORENCE, S.C. --
City officials say a total of seven law enforcement officers were wounded including one fatally, in a South Carolina shooting.

Florence city spokesman, John Wukela, gave the updated total Wednesday evening.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the dead officer was a member of the city police department.

Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday, news outlets reported. Kirby said three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot.

John Wukela, a spokesman for the city of Florence, says city police, working with the sheriff's office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire. He did not have specific information on the numbers of officers involved but said some were seriously wounded.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the "active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody."

Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities said the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

Florence, a city in South Carolina's northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It's the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News