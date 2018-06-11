FRESNO

1 person arrested, police search for another after robbery at a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno

One person is in custody and another is on the loose after a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person is in custody and another is on the loose after a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno. It happened just after one at the store on Clovis and Belmont.

Police said an officer saw a man leave the store wearing a mask and carrying a gun. They said the suspect took money from the register and the clerk's purse.

Officers then chased the suspect, who got into an awaiting vehicle. The car then crashed into a tree and another vehicle at Peach and Belmont. One suspect was detained and a second suspect ran from the vehicle.

The purse was recovered when the suspect dropped it while running away.

The second suspect is still on the loose. No one in the store was hurt.
