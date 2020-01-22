1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced one person has been detained in connection to a deadly stabbing outside a Bakersfield high school.One person is dead and three others are wounded.Right now, it's not known if the person in custody is the suspected attacker.Deputies responded to the area of Foothill Road and Morning Drive in East Bakersfield shortly after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.Foothill High School was placed on lock-down because of the police activity in the area.At this point, it's not known if any students were involved in the stabbing or what may have led to the attack.