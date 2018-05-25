1 person injured and one arrested after hit and run in Northeast Fresno

A man is in police custody accused of a hit and run in Northeast Fresno. It happened just before 11 Thursday night at First and Gettysburg.Police said 37-year-old Joseph Castle of Fresno was driving a silver Honda westbound on Gettysburg when it ran past a red light and crashed into two vehicles. Castle took off and was later found hiding in the backyard of a home in the area.Police said one of the victims from the two vehicles was sent to the hospital with injuries. The driver in the other vehicle was not hurt.Castle was arrested on charges of felony hit and run, felony driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.