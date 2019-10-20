1 shot in gang-related shooting overnight in northeast Fresno parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say gang ties are the reason a shooting broke out in a northeast Fresno shopping center just after midnight on Sunday.Officers believe the suspects shot a man during an argument at the Piazza del Fiore parking lot off of Champlain Drive and Perin Avenue.The victim suffered one gunshot wound and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is expected to recover. Police say he has not been cooperative with their investigation.Investigators believe the altercation was sparked by a gang-related feud. The shooters are still on the run."We don't get many shootings up in this area. Usually, it's calm and quiet, but occasionally they do happen. We're currently trying to look for videos from some of the businesses in the area. To try to determine who caused it. And who the shooters were," said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and report it.