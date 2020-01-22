1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a mother was bathing her two children at the same time when a tragic accident occurred at the Economy Inn in central Fresno Tuesday evening.

Investigators say one of the children began to act up, leading to the mother taking that child out of the bathtub and the other unattended in the tub.

Upon returning to the bathtub, detectives say the mother saw her one-year-old baby face-down in the water.

The baby ultimately died after EMS and other personnel failed to resuscitate the child.

Authorities say criminal charges will not be filed against the mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralbaby deathhotelbathroom
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Victim of Fresno's first homicide of 2020 had just enlisted for Army
Fresno PD: Crime not on the rise in southwest policing district
Former Marine pleads not guilty to murder of Madera County girl
Show More
Penn State investigating reported rape involving fraternity
One teen admits lying, two others also change stories to protect uncle charged with murder
McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump impeachment trial rules
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
More TOP STORIES News