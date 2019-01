A one-year-old child died by drowning near Caruthers in Fresno County on Tuesday evening.The child was playing outside with siblings when he or she drowned in a container that collected rain water, authorities said.Emergency respondents attempted CPR at the scene but the child was unresponsive, and was rushed to CRMC.The child was then declared dead at the hospital.The incident occurred in the 12,000 Block of the S Walnut Cross of W. Saginaw Ave at around 4.11 p.m.