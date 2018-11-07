CHILD ENDANGERMENT

1-year old seriously injured after explosion occurs while father makes drugs in bathroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a case where a man seriously injured his child in a drug-making explosion.

Officials believe Dell Young was in the process of making butane honey oil in the bathroom of his apartment when a flash fire occurred.

The explosion caused second and third degree burns to Young's one-year old son's upper body and legs, who was in the bathroom playing, police say.

The little boy was rushed to the hospital by his family.

Detectives arrested Young on four counts of child endangerment. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

This story is developing.
