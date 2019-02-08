U.S. & WORLD

10 dead and 3 injured after fire tears through Brazilian soccer team complex

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire reportedly started in a dorm where youth soccer players sleep.

RIO DE JANEIRO , Brazil --
A fire tore through the sprawling training complex of one of Brazil's biggest soccer clubs, killing 10 people and leaving three injured teenagers in Rio de Janeiro, firefighters said.

Brazilian firefighters were called in just after 5 a.m. Friday to battle a blaze at the Ninho de Urubu training ground of the Flamengo soccer club in the city's western region, a fire official told The Associated Press.

There was no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The ages and identities of those killed were not released but the three injured were 14, 15 and 16 years old, the fire official said. The injured were taken to local hospitals and their conditions were not immediately known, said the official, who asked his name not be used due to his agency's rules.

Local media reported that the fire started in a dorm where youth soccer players sleep. The fire official said that could not be confirmed.

Aerial images from Globo TV showed smoke emerging from a charred area.

Like many professional clubs in soccer-crazed Brazil, Flamengo has a youth development program for promising young players in their early teens. Many players stay at the facilities while training.

Messages to Flamengo officials were not immediately answered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly firefireu.s. & worldsoccerbrazilsports
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Jeff Bezos: Tabloid threatened to publish revealing pics
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man wielding a knife, shot and killed by police in Madera
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
More than 100 rescued after being snowed in at Montecito Lake Resort
Fresno officers want your help to find 2 robbers who stole from a Subway in Easton
Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High
Veterinarian who smuggled heroin through puppies' bellies sentenced to 6 years
Show More
Trapped inside mobile home park, senior residents wait for help
2 ram pickup truck into Tower District store in robbery attempt
Anthony Jones murder: Eric Gallardo's wife testifies in defense of him in court
Authorities take down Porterville-based meth trafficking group
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
More News