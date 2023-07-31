All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway were temporarily shut down Monday morning in the City Terrace area after a shooting.

Shooting on eastbound 10 Freeway in City Terrace prompts brief closure; 1 injured

CITY TERRACE -- All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway were temporarily shut down Monday morning in the City Terrace area after a shooting.

The freeway was closed for a few hours at City Terrace Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a shooting on the freeway around 4 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where two white cars were seen stopped in freeway lanes as a line of officers combed lanes looking for any shell casings.

The rear side window in one of the cars was seen shot out.

It's unknown if the incident was a car-to-car shooting or if someone fired shots from the side of the road.

One person was transported, but their condition was unknown.

All freeway lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.